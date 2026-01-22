SportyBet Kenya Bonus for January 2026 – Uncover Unique Offers! 

Sportybet bonuses a re attractive because they offer great value in casino betting opportunities. with a host of great value promotions for new and existing customers.

January offers numerous outstanding Sportybet bonuses available right now:

Welcome Rewards for your very first day on casino games, and Crazy Cashback to soften losses on selected SportyGames. To help you unlock the maximum possible value while playing, Here are key details you need to know to use the promotion at one of the world’s leading online betting sites.

Welcome Rewards: Your First Day, Your First Gift

SportyBet’s Welcome Rewards promo gives new games players a boosted start. On your first-ever day playing casino games on SportyBet, you can earn free gifts worth up to 1,000 KES, simply by staking on any eligible game.

How It Works

Promotion window: 21 Dec 2025 – 31 Jan 2026 .

. Eligibility:

○ Only for new users placing their first-ever bet on games on SportyBet during the promo period.

○ Only bets placed on your first day of gameplay count towards the reward.

All casino games are eligible , and all stakes on that first day are added together to determine your reward tier.

, and on that first day are added together to determine your reward tier. The higher your total stake , the higher the free gift amount you can unlock (up to 1,000 KES).

, the higher the you can unlock (up to 1,000 KES). Only one reward is paid out – the highest tier you qualify for.

Reward Delivery & Validity

Free bet gifts are credited the following day after you hit a qualifying staking tier. ● Free bets are valid for 7 days from the time they are credited.

after you hit a qualifying staking tier. ● Free bets are valid for from the time they are credited. Gifts are awarded once per person and duplicate or suspicious accounts are disqualified.

Crazy Cashback: Games Championship Every Day

For returning users and more regular players, the Games Championship – Crazy Cashback promo offers daily protection on selected SportyGames. Get 10% of your previous day’s losses back as a free bet gift.

Qualifying stake:

○ Bet at least 50 KES on participating SportyGames in a day to be eligible. ● Participating games include:

○ Crazy Rider, Jollof Wars, Sporty Birds, Sporty Skills, Sugar Dash, Magic MoneyTree, Sporty Kick, Blackjack, Goal Frenzy and Sporty Sub.

Cashback:

○ You receive 10% of your net losses from these games as a free bet gift, ○ Up to a maximum of 10,000 KES per day.

Cashback Payout & Limits