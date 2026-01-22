Wambugu Muchiri & Company Advocates on the Spot After Gigiri Police Disown Forged Accident Documents

AMACO Insurance Flags Wambugu Muchiri Advocates Over Claims Linked to Fake Accident Victims

A Nairobi law firm is at the centre of a major criminal probe after being accused of attempting to defraud an insurance company through claims linked to alleged fake accident victims, in a case now raising sharp questions about fraud, document forgery and accountability in Kenya’s legal profession.

Wambugu Muchiri & Company Advocates is under investigation following allegations that it filed compensation claims for passengers who were not involved in a road accident, backed by documents that police have since disowned as forgeries.

The matter relates to a minor road accident that occurred on July 28, 2025, along Limuru Road, involving a Toyota matatu registration KBV 043P. According to official police reports, the incident resulted in only three passengers sustaining minor injuries.

However, investigators say the law firm later lodged claims asserting that 10 passengers had suffered varying degrees of injuries, dramatically inflating the number of alleged victims and opening a potential multimillion shilling compensation trail.

Those listed as alleged victims in the filed claims include Dick Davis Akello, Rose Kadogo Makhana, Margret Wanjiku Kahoro, Mary Nyambura Irungu, Scholastica Dibango, Eshibachi Michael Obuchere, Silas Nalanya, John Limuli, Jane Rose Mutegi, and Antony Gachoka Kuria.

The red flags emerged after AMACO Insurance Company Ltd conducted internal checks and raised suspicion that the claims were allegedly being supported by fake P3 forms and police abstracts, key documents required to validate accident injury claims.

In a letter dated January 6, 2026, AMACO formally wrote to the Base Commander of Gigiri Police Station requesting verification and authentication of the documents that had allegedly been presented to support the injury claims.

What followed has now turned the case into a full blown scandal.

In a response dated January 7, 2026, the Base Commander issued a firm and damning position, disowning the documents and declaring them outright forgeries.

“Following our review and verification, we hereby formally inform you that the police abstract and P3 form brought to our office by your representative are forged documents and did not originate from Gigiri Traffic Base. We have confirmed that the said documents are not genuine and are not traceable to our records. Kindly note that we disassociate ourselves entirely from the said documents and any claims arising from them,” the commander stated.

That police position effectively dismantled the foundation of the filed claims and triggered immediate escalation.

AMACO thereafter reported the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, with sources indicating that the probe now centres on allegations of attempted insurance fraud, falsification of records, and the use of forged official documents to push compensation claims.

In a dramatic twist, the lawyer linked to the matter was arrested but later released under circumstances that have not been publicly clarified, a development that has fueled whispers about interference and the silent power networks that often surround high stakes financial crime investigations.

Investigators are now said to be combing through additional files, with more suspected fraudulent claims expected to emerge as the inquiry widens. Sources familiar with the matter say the case may not be isolated, and may form part of a broader scheme where claims are allegedly manufactured, victim lists inflated, and documents engineered to extract payouts from insurers.

The unfolding scandal has raised serious concerns within legal and insurance circles, because the alleged method is not simple exaggeration. It points to a structured process where forged police abstracts and P3 forms may have been used as the primary tools of deception.

If confirmed, the implication is severe: official documentation meant to protect truth and justice may have been turned into weapons of fraud, undermining trust in both police records and legal practice.

The case has also sparked renewed attention to the insurance claims ecosystem in Kenya, where staged accidents, exaggerated injury claims and forged medical reports have over the years cost insurers billions of shillings, with many cases never fully prosecuted.

But what makes this case especially sensitive is the involvement of legal practitioners, who are expected to uphold the law and not weaponize it.

As investigations continue, pressure is mounting for clear accountability and for the legal profession to confront questions many Kenyans ask quietly but often fear to speak publicly.

Who is protecting fraudsters who hide behind titles?

How many similar claims have slipped through because verification was never done?

How many genuine accident victims have been denied justice because criminals are busy manufacturing fake ones?

The DCI is expected to pursue the matter further, even as calls grow for a broader crackdown on forged accident claims, rogue medical documentation and law firms accused of turning compensation into an organised business model.

For now, Wambugu Muchiri & Company Advocates remains in the spotlight, as the case becomes a fresh test of whether Kenya can confront powerful insurance fraud networks without compromise, fear, or quiet settlements behind closed doors.