Co-operative Bank Awards Scholarships to Kilifi Students in Education Support Drive

The Deputy Governor of Kilifi County, H.E. Flora Mbetsa Chibile, has received education scholarships from Co-operative Bank, as the lender steps up efforts to support vulnerable learners transitioning from junior to senior high school.

The scholarships were presented yesterday by a Co-operative Bank team led by the Kilifi Branch Manager, Mr. Wilberforce Musyoki, in an initiative aimed at boosting access to education for deserving students and strengthening community development in the county.

Speaking during the engagement, Deputy Governor Chibile commended Co-operative Bank for its continued partnership with county leadership and its sustained investment in education as a pillar for long term socio-economic transformation.

The scholarships are part of Co-op Bank’s wider corporate social responsibility efforts under the Co-operative Bank Foundation, which has also been providing internship opportunities and youth empowerment programs.

According to the Bank, the Foundation has supported over 11,500 students through scholarship support, helping young people access education while equipping them with the skills and opportunities needed for career development and national growth.

Also present at the meeting was the Deputy Governor of West Pokot County, H.E. Achaule Robert Komolle, underscoring the broad public interest in education partnerships that can help reduce school dropout rates and improve learning outcomes for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The scholarship drive comes at a time when counties and private sector partners are increasingly working together to cushion learners from financial barriers and promote equal opportunities in education across Kenya.

