Co-operative Bank, Isuzu Hand Over 21 NQR Buses to Metro Trans PSV Sacco in Public Transport Upgrade

Co-operative Bank has partnered with Isuzu East Africa to support the modernization of Kenya’s public transport sector, with the two institutions officially handing over 21 NQR buses to Metro Trans PSV Sacco.

The buses are part of a wider programme involving 85 NQR buses, aimed at boosting reliability, improving safety standards, and supporting the growth of organised public transport services across the country.

The handover marks a key milestone in a partnership that seeks to strengthen the PSV sector through structured financing and quality vehicle supply, while enhancing commuter experiences through modern, well maintained fleets.

Co-operative Bank said the initiative reflects its continued investment in mobility solutions that promote safer travel and support economic activity, particularly within the transport ecosystem that connects millions of Kenyans daily.

Industry observers note that the shift towards newer fleets and Sacco-managed public transport models is increasingly shaping the future of commuting in Kenya, with buses offering better passenger comfort, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced compliance with safety requirements.

The partnership with Isuzu East Africa also signals a push for durable and purpose-built PSV vehicles, designed for Kenyan road conditions and the demands of high-usage public transport routes.

With more buses expected to be handed over under the wider 85-unit plan, the programme is expected to strengthen Metro Trans’ capacity and improve service delivery for commuters while supporting a broader national push for reliable and safer mobility.