Beyond Betting: SportyBet Kenya’s Eldoret Tour Sparks New Hope and Volleyball Dreams

SportyBet Kenya’s return to Uasin Gishu County as the main sponsor of the Kipchumba Karori Eldoret International Volleyball Tournament turned Eldoret and its surrounding towns into a powerful hub of sport, opportunity, and community impact.

In the weeks leading up to the tournament, the SportyBet Caravan rolled through Ziwa, Chepterit, Turbo, Kapsabet, and finally Eldoret CBD, staging energetic roadshows that blended volleyball awareness with practical education on responsible betting and live demonstrations of the SportyBet platform. The activations brought the tournament closer to the people, building excitement while ensuring fans engaged in a safe and informed way.

A Tournament That Elevated Grassroots Volleyball

The 2025 edition delivered thrilling volleyball action across all categories, backed by strong investment in the sport. SportyBet enhanced the tournament experience through:

Major prize money

1st place: KSh 1,000,000

2nd place: KSh 500,000

3rd place: KSh 300,000

Improved volleyball kits and equipment for participating teams

Free participation for schools, encouraging wider involvement and expanding access to competitive volleyball

With over 180 teams across multiple categories, the tournament gave local players, schools, and senior teams a professional stage to compete, grow, and showcase their talent.

“Jinyakulie Boda na SportyBet” Campaign Transforms Lives

SportyBet’s most impactful community initiative during the tour was the “Jinyakulie Boda na SportyBet” campaign, which rewarded loyal SportyBet customers with brand new SportyBet motorbikes, offering more than excitement. It offered real economic uplift.

The winners’ stories painted a powerful picture of how SportyBet’s support is translating into real household change.

In Chepterit, Sylvia, a grocery vendor and regular SportyBet customer, was awarded a motorbike. Overwhelmed with joy, she said the bike will help her move goods faster between market centres while cutting transport costs and reducing the risks of relying on hired transport.

During the Eldoret activation night at Tamasha, another winner, Mr Kipkoech, a mutura vendor and casual labourer, walked away with a motorbike, closing the night with cheers and celebration.

In Turbo, Collins, who hawks coffee and foodstuffs along the busy highway, also received a motorbike and said it will transform his hustle into a mobile business with greater reach.

“Thanks to Jinyakulie Boda, I will now serve more customers in more places, earlier in the morning and late at night,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Eldoret CBD, a young Keiyo man could not hide his joy after winning, saying it was a dream come true.

“I have always wanted to own a motorbike. Now I can change my hustle and start bodaboda,” he said.

SportyBet’s Vision: Empowerment That Lasts

SportyBet officials said the campaign was not just about giveaways but about supporting real transformation.

“We are incredibly proud to witness the individual transformations from our Jinyakulie Boda winners. These are stories of resilience and purpose,” said Michael from SportyBet.

Each winner’s journey showed that the initiative is being channelled into meaningful micro-enterprises, not one-off rewards.

Building Sports and Strengthening Communities

From improved tournament support to direct community uplift, SportyBet’s Eldoret tour showcased a model where sports sponsorship extends beyond the pitch.

By investing in volleyball, empowering fans, and uplifting livelihoods, SportyBet continues to leave a strong mark on Kenya’s sports scene while helping communities build real economic momentum.