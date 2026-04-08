KPC Pipeline Billions Under Siege: The Zakhem–Ecobank Deal and the Documents Now Dragging Ahmednasir Into the Spotlight

A set of documents circulating on social media has reopened one of the most controversial financial disputes involving Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), raising uncomfortable questions about how a public infrastructure project worth hundreds of millions of dollars turned into a prolonged legal battle involving banks, contractors, and senior legal figures. The thread shared by Nairobi politician Robert Alai has drawn attention to the complicated chain of financing tied to the Line 5 Mombasa–Nairobi pipeline, a project that was meant to modernize Kenya’s petroleum transport network but has instead generated years of litigation and competing claims over billions of shillings. (X (formerly Twitter))

The pipeline project was awarded to Zakhem International Construction, a Lebanese contractor with operations in several countries. The deal was a flagship national infrastructure investment designed to increase fuel transport capacity from the port of Mombasa to Nairobi. The contract value ran into hundreds of millions of dollars and was financed through a complex arrangement involving several lenders and engineering contractors. From the start, the project was treated as a strategic investment meant to strengthen Kenya’s energy security and reduce dependence on tanker trucks transporting petroleum products across the country.

But almost immediately after the contract was awarded, the financing structure surrounding the project began to unravel. Documents referenced in the thread suggest that Zakhem Construction Nigeria Limited had taken out financing through Ecobank Nigeria, and that when the company ran into financial difficulties the bank attempted to recover its debt through legal action that dragged Kenya Pipeline Company directly into the dispute. (Facebook)

This is where the case begins to raise serious questions. According to filings cited in the documents, Ecobank demanded USD 52,785,027.27 from Zakhem and Kenya Pipeline Company jointly, arguing that funds expected from the pipeline contract were linked to the loan that had been advanced to Zakhem’s Nigerian subsidiary. (Facebook)

The implication was explosive. A commercial loan taken by a contractor in another jurisdiction was being pursued against a Kenyan state corporation whose role was simply to pay for the pipeline construction under its contract. Critics of the deal argue that this arrangement effectively attempted to convert a private commercial debt into a financial liability that could ultimately fall on Kenyan taxpayers.

The documents highlighted in the thread push the controversy even further by pointing to a discrepancy in KPC’s own financial disclosures. Extracts from the company’s 2022 annual report reportedly list the banks that financed the pipeline project, and Ecobank Nigeria does not appear among the lenders recorded in those disclosures. (X (formerly Twitter))

This raises an obvious question that continues to echo across the online debate. If Ecobank was not part of the official financing structure disclosed by Kenya Pipeline Company, why was it pursuing claims connected to the project? Was the bank relying solely on its lending relationship with Zakhem? Or did the financing structure involve additional agreements that were not clearly disclosed in the public financial statements?

These questions became even more pressing when the legal fight entered Kenya’s courts. The litigation quickly expanded beyond a simple dispute between a contractor and a lender. Multiple parties began filing claims connected to the same project. Subcontractors sought payment for engineering work. Banks pursued debts tied to financing arrangements. Kenya Pipeline Company itself fought to protect its accounts from attachment orders that could have crippled the state corporation’s operations.

In the middle of this financial and legal maze, the name Ahmednasir Abdullahi, one of Kenya’s most prominent lawyers, began appearing in connection with efforts to recover large sums tied to the project. Documents circulating alongside the thread include reference to a demand letter dated 4 July 2023, reportedly issued by Ahmednasir Abdullahi Advocates LLP, seeking payment of USD 29,308,349.80 from Kenya Pipeline Company. (X (formerly Twitter))

That figure alone is staggering. Converted to Kenyan currency, it represents roughly KSh 3.8 billion, a sum large enough to significantly affect the finances of a state corporation responsible for transporting petroleum products across the country.

The presence of such a demand raises deeper concerns about how the pipeline dispute has been handled. Critics argue that the litigation surrounding the project has evolved into a complicated financial struggle where banks, contractors, and lawyers all pursue different slices of the same payment stream.

To understand the scale of the problem, consider the chain of events revealed by the documents:

• Zakhem wins the Line 5 pipeline contract from Kenya Pipeline Company.

• Zakhem obtains financing through Ecobank Nigeria.

• Zakhem experiences financial strain and struggles to meet loan obligations.

• Ecobank pursues repayment and targets funds tied to the KPC contract.

• Kenya Pipeline Company becomes entangled in litigation despite not borrowing the money directly.

At this point the situation begins to look less like a normal contract dispute and more like a financial trap. When a contractor fails to meet obligations to its lender, the lender normally pursues the contractor. But in this case, the legal strategy appears to have shifted toward capturing funds owed by the Kenyan state corporation itself.

This approach has drawn intense criticism from analysts who argue that the strategy effectively weaponized the legal system against a public entity managing strategic infrastructure.

The consequences have been enormous. Legal battles tied to the pipeline have stretched for years, generating court orders, appeals, enforcement proceedings, and settlement negotiations. Each stage has carried financial implications that ultimately affect public resources.

The controversy also highlights weaknesses in how large infrastructure projects are financed and supervised. When multiple financing arrangements intersect with construction contracts, the resulting disputes can create legal chaos that is extremely difficult to resolve.

For Kenya Pipeline Company, the dispute has become a case study in how a strategic project can spiral into years of litigation involving actors far beyond the original construction agreement.

Robert Alai’s thread has resonated widely because it brings together fragments of information that had previously been scattered across court records and corporate disclosures. By placing the documents side by side, the thread argues that the financial trail surrounding the pipeline project deserves deeper scrutiny.

The thread raises several key questions that investigators and policymakers may eventually need to confront.

How did a private loan obtained by a contractor end up being pursued through claims connected to a Kenyan state corporation?

Why does the financing structure described in the court documents appear to differ from the lenders listed in Kenya Pipeline Company’s own financial statements?

What legal basis supports a demand exceeding USD 29 million directed at a public corporation in relation to this dispute?

And perhaps most importantly, who ultimately bears the cost when complex infrastructure financing arrangements collapse into years of litigation?

These questions matter because Kenya Pipeline Company plays a central role in the country’s energy system. The corporation operates the pipelines that transport petroleum products from Mombasa to inland depots, supporting fuel supply across Kenya and neighboring countries.

Financial instability within such a critical state corporation can ripple through the entire energy sector.

The debate triggered by the documents is therefore not merely about a legal dispute between companies. It touches on governance, transparency, and the protection of public resources.

When infrastructure projects worth billions of shillings become entangled in opaque financing arrangements and aggressive legal battles, the public deserves clear answers about how those situations arise and how they are resolved.

The KPC–Zakhem–Ecobank dispute remains unresolved in the public conversation. Court proceedings have produced rulings, settlements, and appeals, yet the questions surrounding the project continue to resurface.

Now that the documents have reentered the spotlight, pressure may grow for authorities to examine the financial architecture of the pipeline deal more closely.

For Kenya’s energy sector, the lesson may be simple. Infrastructure projects do not end when construction is completed. The financing structures behind them can generate consequences that last for decades.

And when billions of public shillings are involved, every document, every demand letter, and every court ruling becomes part of a story that taxpayers have a right to understand.

The Zakhem Pipeline Deal: How a Nigerian Loan Agreement Turned Kenya’s Line 5 Project Into a Multi-Billion Legal Battlefield

The story of the Line 5 oil pipeline between Mombasa and Nairobi was meant to be one of Kenya’s proud infrastructure milestones. Instead, it has evolved into a complicated financial saga involving international banks, powerful contractors, aggressive legal battles, and billions of shillings in disputed claims. At the center of the controversy is a little-known financial document signed years before the Kenyan project even existed. That document, a debenture agreement executed in Nigeria in 2006, has now become one of the most important pieces in understanding how the pipeline contract became entangled in years of litigation and financial exposure for Kenya Pipeline Company.

In February 2006, Zakhem Construction Nigeria Limited entered into a debenture agreement with Ecobank Nigeria PLC. A debenture is essentially a loan secured by the borrower’s assets. In this case, Zakhem pledged virtually everything it owned. That included equipment, property, vehicles, and most importantly its receivables. Receivables refer to the money a company expects to receive from clients for completed or ongoing projects. By placing receivables under the debenture, Zakhem effectively pledged any future project payments anywhere in the world as collateral for the Ecobank loan.

At the time, the agreement appeared routine. It was registered with Nigeria’s Corporate Affairs Commission in June 2006 and remained largely dormant for years. Few people outside corporate registries paid attention to it. Yet that document would later become central to a financial structure linked to Kenya’s petroleum infrastructure.

Eight years later, in July 2014, Kenya Pipeline Company awarded Zakhem International Construction Limited a massive contract. The contract involved the construction, testing and commissioning of the Line 5 pipeline, a 450-kilometre system connecting Mombasa to Nairobi. The project value was USD 484,502,886.40. At today’s exchange rate, that is roughly sixty-three billion shillings.

The project was expected to transform petroleum transportation in Kenya. It was designed to increase pipeline capacity, reduce tanker traffic on highways, and support the country’s growing fuel demand. For the government, it was a flagship infrastructure investment.

But only two months after securing the contract, Zakhem’s board of directors met in Lagos and approved a new credit facility from Ecobank Nigeria. The facility was worth USD 300 million. This was an enormous loan even by infrastructure financing standards.

The securities provided for that facility were extensive. Court records show that Zakhem offered an all-asset debenture covering both present and future assets. There were corporate guarantees from affiliated companies within the Zakhem Group. There was also a personal guarantee from Albert Zakhem supported by his sworn declaration of wealth.

One element of the arrangement stood out above all others. Zakhem issued letters directing Kenya Pipeline Company to route most of the project payments to Ecobank accounts.

These were known as domiciliation letters.

On 11 October 2014, Zakhem instructed KPC to deposit seventy percent of the entire pipeline contract value into Zakhem accounts held at Ecobank Nigeria. The remaining thirty percent was to be paid into Ecobank Kenya. The instructions were described as unconditional and irrevocable.

Kenya Pipeline Company acknowledged receipt of those letters shortly afterward. Payments under the contract reportedly began flowing according to those instructions.

This meant that the majority of the revenue generated by the Kenyan pipeline project was routed directly through the Nigerian bank financing Zakhem.

For Ecobank, the structure provided strong security for its loan. As payments from the pipeline project entered its accounts, the bank could monitor the contractor’s financial flows and ensure the facility was serviced.

However, the arrangement also created serious legal complications. If disputes later emerged between Zakhem and the bank, Kenya Pipeline Company could find itself caught in the middle despite not being the borrower.

That scenario eventually unfolded.

In 2018, Ecobank Nigeria and Ecobank Kenya filed a lawsuit in Kenya’s High Court. The bank claimed that Zakhem had defaulted on the credit facility. It demanded payment of more than USD 52 million from Zakhem and Kenya Pipeline Company jointly.

The claim transformed the pipeline project into a complex legal battle.

Suddenly a Kenyan state corporation that had simply contracted a construction company found itself drawn into litigation over a foreign loan.

The case opened the door to years of legal proceedings involving multiple parties. Contractors, banks, subcontractors and law firms all became involved in disputes connected to the pipeline project.

Several law firms appeared in the litigation. Among them were Ahmednasir Abdullahi Advocates LLP, LJA Associates LLP, and other firms representing different interests in the dispute.

The legal battles expanded rapidly. Various suits and applications were filed in different courts. Some involved garnishee orders targeting funds owed by Kenya Pipeline Company to Zakhem. Others involved arbitration claims by subcontractors who had worked on the pipeline.

The financial stakes were enormous.

One ruling linked to the case reportedly required nearly 280 million shillings to be deposited into an escrow account before a law firm could formally come on record in one of the disputes. That figure alone reflects the scale of the legal struggle surrounding the project.

While the court battles continued, another problem surfaced. Kenyan subcontractors who had worked on the project claimed they had not been paid.

Azicon Kenya Limited, for example, said it was owed approximately 460 million shillings for electrical and telecommunications work carried out on the pipeline. The company obtained a court decree recognizing the debt.

Yet enforcement proved difficult.

Attempts to attach Zakhem bank accounts reportedly revealed balances of only a few hundred thousand shillings. This raised concerns that assets may have been moved through affiliated companies or international corporate structures.

Such challenges are common when multinational contractors operate through multiple subsidiaries across different jurisdictions. Funds can be transferred between entities, making recovery of debts extremely complicated for local creditors.

The Zakhem Group itself is structured through a holding company known as Zakhem International S.A., headquartered in Luxembourg. Directors listed in corporate records include Abdalla Salim El Zakhem, Albert El Zakhem, Georges Salim Zakhem, Ibrahim Salim Zakhem and Marwan Georges Zakhem.

This global corporate structure allows the group to operate projects in several countries simultaneously. But it also complicates legal enforcement when disputes arise.

Meanwhile, Kenya Pipeline Company has continued to face controversy on other fronts.

The corporation has been linked to several major scandals over the years. The Triton oil scandal of 2009 involved the disappearance of petroleum products worth billions of shillings. Later controversies included procurement irregularities and disputes over infrastructure projects.

In April 2026, another crisis erupted when senior officials in Kenya’s energy sector were arrested over allegations of fuel data manipulation. Among those arrested was Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang.

Sang’s history with the corporation is closely tied to the timeline of the Zakhem contract. He first became managing director in 2015, during the execution phase of the pipeline project.

He later resigned amid the Kisumu Oil Jetty controversy before being acquitted and returning to the position in 2023. His tenure therefore spans key moments in the pipeline dispute.

Observers now argue that investigators should examine not only the current fuel scandal but also the wider financial decisions made during the execution and settlement of the Zakhem contract.

The numbers involved illustrate the magnitude of the issue.

The original pipeline contract was worth more than USD 484 million. Claims arising from the Ecobank facility exceeded USD 52 million. Additional legal disputes, settlements and tax obligations added billions more to the financial exposure.

When combined, the total financial footprint connected to the pipeline contract runs into tens of billions of shillings.

For Kenya, the implications are serious.

Kenya Pipeline Company plays a critical role in transporting petroleum products from Mombasa to inland depots. The corporation supports fuel supply across Kenya and several neighboring countries.

Financial instability within such a strategic institution could affect energy security and public finances.

This is why calls for a thorough investigation are growing louder.

Authorities are being urged to examine the full documentation behind the pipeline project. That includes the original debenture agreement, the Ecobank loan facility, the domiciliation letters, and all payment records linked to the contract.

Because the dispute spans multiple countries, cooperation with foreign regulators and investigators may also be necessary.

The Zakhem pipeline saga demonstrates how complex financing arrangements can transform infrastructure projects into prolonged legal battles.

What began as a national development project has evolved into a decade-long dispute involving banks, contractors, law firms and state institutions.

For Kenya, the central issue remains accountability.

Public infrastructure investments are funded by taxpayers. When billions of shillings become entangled in legal conflicts, the public deserves clear answers about how those situations arose and who bears responsibility.

The pipeline may now be transporting fuel across the country. But the financial trail behind it continues to raise difficult questions about governance, transparency and the protection of public resources.