Trial Begins in Ksh 8.2 Billion High Seas Drug Bust as Navy Officer Details Dramatic Interception

The prosecution has opened its case in one of Kenya’s largest narcotics trafficking trials, involving a massive high seas drug seizure valued at Ksh 8.2 billion. Six Iranian nationals are now before the Shanzu Law Courts in Mombasa facing charges of trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine allegedly intercepted deep in the Indian Ocean during a multinational maritime security operation.

The accused, identified as Jasem Darzadeh Nia, Rahim Baksh Goharam, Hassan Baloch, Imran Baloch Mustafa, Nadeem Jadgal Abdulgani and Emtiyaz Daryayi, appeared before Shanzu Chief Magistrate Anthony Mwicigi as the trial formally began. Prosecutors told the court they intend to call at least twelve witnesses to establish the case against the suspects, who were arrested following a high seas interception carried out by security agencies.

The prosecution team is led by Principal Prosecution Counsel Alex Ndiema, with Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joseph Kimanthi representing the State. During the opening session, Kimanthi emphasized that Kenya has full legal authority to prosecute the suspects despite the arrest taking place far from the country’s shoreline. He explained that Kenya’s jurisdiction in the matter is supported by both the Constitution and international maritime law governing transnational crimes committed on international waters.

According to the prosecution, the vessel intercepted during the operation was not engaged in legitimate maritime activity but was part of a coordinated drug trafficking network operating across the Indian Ocean. Kimanthi told the court that authorities believe the suspects were part of an organized criminal syndicate transporting narcotics destined for distribution within the region.

The first witness called to testify was Kenya Navy Lieutenant Colonel Joab Gitonga, who provided detailed insight into the intelligence-led operation that resulted in the arrest of the six suspects and the seizure of the drugs. Gitonga told the court that the operation was conducted through the Regional Coordination Operations Centre (RCOC), a specialized maritime security facility tasked with monitoring and combating transnational crime in the western Indian Ocean.

The RCOC brings together intelligence and operational coordination between several countries bordering the Indian Ocean, including Kenya, Seychelles and other regional partners. Its main objective is to track suspicious maritime movements associated with drug trafficking, piracy, illegal fishing and human smuggling.

Gitonga explained that the operation began on October 17, 2025, when Kenyan naval authorities received intelligence indicating the presence of two suspicious vessels operating within the Indian Ocean shipping lanes. The vessels were identified as MV Igor and MV Chevy, both believed to be moving toward the East African coastline.

Based on the intelligence received, Kenyan authorities began tracking the movements of the vessels. Investigators suspected that one of the vessels was involved in transporting illegal narcotics through the region’s maritime routes.

Further surveillance narrowed the focus to MV Igor, which appeared to be moving in a direction consistent with known trafficking routes used by criminal networks operating in the Indian Ocean.

With assistance from the Seychelles Coast Guard, which deployed a maritime patrol aircraft, authorities were able to visually identify the vessel and track its movements across international waters.

The operation intensified over the next several days as naval units coordinated with regional security partners to intercept the vessel before it could reach coastal waters.

On October 20, 2025, the vessel was finally intercepted approximately 350 nautical miles off the Kenyan coast in international waters. According to Lt Col Gitonga, the vessel that authorities boarded was later identified as a dhow named Mashallah.

Several suspicious characteristics immediately raised alarms among the naval boarding team. The vessel was operating without a national flag, which is a violation of international maritime regulations. It also failed to respond to multiple radio calls made by naval authorities attempting to establish communication.

Gitonga told the court that the dhow also appeared to be drifting in the open ocean rather than following a clear navigation route. Such behavior, he said, is often associated with vessels engaged in illicit activity, particularly drug trafficking.

Marine commandos from the Kenya Navy were deployed to board the vessel. Once on board, they encountered six individuals who were later identified as the accused persons now standing trial.

The boarding team discovered that the crew members possessed Iranian identification documents but could not produce any vessel registration papers or documentation explaining the purpose of their voyage.

This absence of documentation heightened suspicions that the vessel was involved in illegal activity.

A search of the vessel was conducted immediately.

During the search, naval officers discovered hundreds of tightly packed packages concealed within the dhow. The packages contained a white crystalline substance commonly referred to as “ice,” a street name used for methamphetamine.

Subsequent laboratory analysis confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine.

According to investigators, a total of 769 packets were recovered from the vessel.

The total weight of the narcotics exceeded one metric tonne.

Authorities estimate the street value of the drugs at approximately Ksh 8.2 billion, making it one of the largest drug seizures linked to maritime trafficking routes in the region.

Following the discovery, the suspects were immediately placed under arrest.

The dhow was escorted by Kenyan naval units to Mombasa where it was handed over to a multi-agency investigative team for further examination.

The multi-agency team included officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Anti-Narcotics Unit, and other maritime security agencies responsible for handling transnational crime.

The seized narcotics were secured as evidence while investigators began analyzing the trafficking network believed to be behind the shipment.

Prosecutors argue that the scale of the narcotics haul points to a highly organized criminal operation rather than a small independent smuggling attempt.

Investigators are now attempting to establish the origin of the drugs, the intended destination of the shipment, and the wider criminal network responsible for coordinating the trafficking operation.

The trial is expected to run for several weeks as prosecutors present evidence and testimony from the twelve witnesses listed in the case.

Among the issues the court will consider is whether the suspects were knowingly involved in the trafficking operation and whether Kenya has jurisdiction to prosecute the crimes committed on the high seas.

The case highlights the growing importance of maritime security operations in combating international drug trafficking networks operating across the Indian Ocean.

Authorities say the seizure demonstrates the effectiveness of coordinated intelligence-sharing between regional security agencies.

The trial continues before the Shanzu Law Courts as the prosecution presents further witnesses and evidence in what is expected to be one of the most significant drug trafficking cases prosecuted in Kenya’s maritime history.