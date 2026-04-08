Police Bust Illegal Donkey Slaughter Ring Supplying Meat to Nairobi

Police in Makindu have dismantled an illegal donkey slaughter operation that authorities say was supplying meat to unsuspecting consumers in Nairobi. The operation, which followed intelligence reports from members of the public, led to the arrest of two suspects believed to be running the clandestine slaughter ring.

Officers drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Kenya Police Service, and local administration moved in after receiving information about suspicious activity at a remote homestead. Investigators suspected the location had been converted into an illegal slaughter site where donkeys were being butchered before the meat was transported to Nairobi.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the operation in progress. Several suspects were found skinning freshly slaughtered animals in what appeared to be a makeshift abattoir hidden deep in the thickets. Authorities say the meat was intended for distribution in the Kamboo area of Nairobi, where it would likely have been sold to unsuspecting customers.

Police say some individuals at the scene managed to escape into nearby bushes as the officers approached. However, two key suspects were arrested on the spot. The suspects were identified as Grace Mutile, 47, and Bonface Mutunga, 52, who investigators believe were responsible for organizing and running the illegal slaughter network.

Authorities also impounded a grey Isuzu D-Max vehicle, registration number KDJ 385Z, which detectives believe was being used to transport the meat to the city.

Investigators reported a disturbing scene at the site. A total of 20 donkeys had already been slaughtered, with carcasses scattered across the ground. Officers say the discovery points to a well-organized operation that had been running in secrecy while targeting urban markets.

Crime Scene Investigation officers processed the area and collected evidence as part of the ongoing investigation. Samples and other materials were documented to support the prosecution of those involved in the illegal trade.

Veterinary and public health officials were also called to the scene to ensure the meat did not enter the food supply chain. Authorities say the meat will be disposed of safely to prevent any health risks to the public.

The two suspects are currently being held in custody and are expected to be arraigned in court as investigations continue. Police say efforts are ongoing to track down other individuals who escaped during the raid and may be connected to the syndicate.

Authorities have warned that illegal slaughter operations pose serious public health risks, particularly when meat is processed in unsanitary conditions and distributed without inspection. They have urged members of the public to report suspicious activities related to food processing and livestock theft.

The Makindu operation is part of a broader crackdown by law enforcement agencies targeting illegal meat trade networks that operate outside regulated slaughterhouses and supply uninspected meat to urban markets.