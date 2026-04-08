Detectives Arrest Cyber Fraud Suspect in Igembe North, Recover Dozens of SIM Cards

Detectives in Igembe North have arrested a suspected cyber fraudster believed to be behind a series of suspicious digital activities in the region. The arrest followed an intelligence-led operation carried out by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) working jointly with Kenya Police Service officers.

The suspect, identified as Morris Kithinji Tirimiti, was arrested in the Irindii area of Laare after investigators received credible information linking him to suspected online fraud schemes. Officers from the local police command, led by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) and the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer, launched a coordinated operation that led to his capture.

Authorities say the arrest was made after detectives tracked the suspect’s activities and moved in before he could evade the dragnet.

Following his arrest, officers conducted a search that uncovered items believed to have been used in fraudulent operations. Detectives recovered six mobile phones suspected to have been used to carry out digital fraud.

Even more concerning was the discovery of 39 SIM cards, which investigators believe were being used to run multiple fraudulent communication lines.

According to police, 33 of the SIM cards were registered under Safaricom PLC, while six belonged to Airtel networks.

Investigators say the large number of SIM cards suggests a deliberate effort to operate multiple identities or lines in order to carry out cyber scams without detection.

Police believe the devices and SIM cards may have been used to execute schemes such as mobile money fraud, impersonation scams, and other forms of digital crime targeting unsuspecting victims.

Preliminary investigations have also revealed that the suspect has a criminal past.

Authorities confirmed that Morris Kithinji Tirimiti previously served a 12-year prison sentence after being convicted of grievous harm. He served time at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison and Naivasha Prison before completing his sentence.

The discovery has raised further concerns among investigators who now suspect the individual may have returned to criminal activity through cyber fraud networks.

Detectives say they are now analyzing the recovered mobile devices and SIM cards to determine how the suspect may have been using them.

Forensic examination of the phones is expected to reveal communication records, mobile money transactions, and possible links to other suspects involved in the suspected fraud operations.

Authorities are also working to identify potential victims who may have been defrauded through the suspect’s activities.

Investigators believe the suspect may not have been acting alone.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has now taken over the case as officers expand their probe to establish whether the suspect was part of a wider fraud network operating in the region.

Detectives are particularly interested in determining whether the SIM cards were registered using genuine or fraudulent identity documents.

Cybercrime investigators say criminals often acquire large numbers of SIM cards using fake registration details to avoid being traced while carrying out scams.

Authorities say the operation marks an important step in the fight against digital fraud in the region.

Police have warned members of the public to remain vigilant against rising cases of cybercrime and mobile phone scams.

They have urged citizens to report suspicious calls, messages, or online activities that may indicate fraudulent schemes.

The suspect remains in police custody as investigations continue, with detectives expected to present him in court once the inquiry is complete.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says it remains committed to dismantling cybercrime networks and protecting Kenyans from digital fraud schemes that continue to evolve across the country.