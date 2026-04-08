Suspected Child Trafficker Arrested in Trans Nzoia as Detectives Rescue Missing Boy

Police in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County, have arrested a 56-year-old man suspected of attempting to traffic a child after members of the public raised alarm over his suspicious movements with a young boy.

The suspect, identified as Gilbert Nyabuto, was arrested in Nyamira Village following an intelligence tip-off from residents who reported seeing an unfamiliar man moving around the area with a minor whose identity was unclear.

Responding to the alert, detectives moved quickly to the location where they found Nyabuto in the company of a 10-year-old boy.

According to investigators, the suspect attempted to convince officers that he was a government official. He allegedly introduced himself as a Deputy Commissioner attached to the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and even produced an identification document bearing that title and a service number.

However, the story quickly began to unravel.

A search conducted on a backpack that the suspect was carrying revealed a collection of suspicious documents that immediately raised concerns among investigators. Officers recovered several academic certificates belonging to different individuals, as well as blank Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) calling letters, documents that authorities suspect may have been intended for fraudulent use.

The discovery deepened suspicions about the suspect’s activities and the reason he was travelling with the minor.

When questioned about the boy, Nyabuto claimed he had been helping the child secure accommodation. Detectives, however, found the explanation inconsistent and decided to escort both the suspect and the child to Kiminini Police Station for further investigation.

As officers worked to verify the child’s identity, a breakthrough came when the boy was positively identified by his mother, who resides in the Salona area.

The emotional reunion brought relief to authorities and the local community, who had feared the child could have been a victim of trafficking.

Police confirmed that the boy was safely handed back to his family after the identification process was completed.

Meanwhile, detectives have continued questioning the suspect as they attempt to establish the full scope of his activities.

Investigators are particularly interested in the suspicious documents recovered during the arrest. Authorities believe the presence of blank military calling letters and academic certificates belonging to different individuals could point to a broader network involving impersonation, document fraud, or recruitment scams.

Police are also examining whether the suspect may have been involved in other cases involving minors or fraudulent activities in different parts of the country.

The suspect remains in custody as detectives prepare possible charges that could include child trafficking, impersonation, and fraud.

Authorities have commended members of the public for their vigilance, noting that the arrest was made possible after residents quickly alerted police about the suspicious situation.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has urged Kenyans to remain alert and report suspicious behavior involving children or individuals posing as government officials.

Police say such timely information from the public plays a critical role in preventing crimes such as child trafficking and protecting vulnerable members of the community.

Investigations into the case remain ongoing.